Multi-million pound plans to demolish old Boston United ground and build medical facility in its place

Multi-million pound plans to demolish the former home of Boston United FC and build a state-of-the-art medical facility in its place have been revealed.

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) has applied to Boston Borough Council to use the vacant York Street site as a base for a Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) – a £24.9 million project.

CDCs provide a wide range of diagnostic tests, such as CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds and x-rays.

They are separate from hospitals and can be found in a variety of settings, including shopping centres and universities.

Advantages of CDCs include shorter waiting times, a reduced risk of cancelled appointments (which can happen when more urgent cases take priority), and the easing of pressure on acute hospital sites.

In the application to the council, Bramhall Town Planning, on behalf of ULTH, state: “There is an urgent clinical need for the delivery of the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), to support the local community’s health needs. The CDC is a critical aspect of health infrastructure that shall aid and support the early diagnosis of health conditions, earlier, faster and more accurately.”

Boston United vacated their long-standing home in York Street at the end of the 2019/2020, relocating to Wyberton. The venue has gone unused since 2022.

The CDC would serve about 350 patients per day and create up to 45 full-time and 10 part-time jobs, the application states.

It would be single-storey and feature 115 car parking spaces, including 12 EV charging units, and 10 secure cycle spaces.

Addressing the potential loss of a football pitch in the town, the application states that ULTH would provide a financial contribution to enable the delivery of a replacement.

This would be off Tattershall Road and be used by Boston Town FC’s women’s team. The contribution would also allow for the changing rooms to be upgraded.

Separately, spokesman for ULTH said: “This £24.9 million facility would bring additional much-needed diagnostic capacity to Boston, helping the local community to access tests, such as x-rays, MRI, CT and general medical ultrasound scans, quicker and easier away from our very busy hospital sites.

“It would be run by the same NHS teams as our hospitals, with access to the same digital systems, and include its own dedicated parking for patients.

“As our fourth CDC for Lincolnshire, we’re really excited to have an opportunity to build further on our already successful programme, which has helped to deliver more than 200,000 diagnostic tests to people in Lincolnshire since it began in 2022.

“We now await the completion and decision of the council’s planning application process.”