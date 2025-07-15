"My night sweats stopped completely": The women combatting the menopause with wool

RAF veteran Elisabeth would get intermittent two or three-hour blocks of sleep before she tried Woolroom bedding.

The menopause can often be a very challenging time for women. Symptoms such as night sweats, hot flushes and a lack of temperature regulation commonly impact the overall wellbeing and sleep quality of peri-menopausal and menopausal women, for up to ten years.

However, for Elisabeth Lamonte and Corinne Williams, customers of leading natural and sustainable sleep brand Wooloom, natural wool bedding has become more than just a comfort purchase. It is a crucial part of managing menopausal temperature swings and overall sleep health – helping to gain an additional six hours of sleep per night at times.

In response to Woolroom’s latest survey, which asked 400 participants to discuss an array of sleep health concerns including allergies, back pain and the menopause, 63-year-old Elisabeth reported first experiencing the superpower properties of wool at a friend’s house. After which, she experimented with wool bedding during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Elisabeth, a Royal Air Force Veteran from Westbury, said: “When my menopausal symptoms were at their worst, before I discovered wool bedding, I would get intermittent two- or three-hour blocks of sleep, sometimes just that per night.

“After switching to Woolroom’s bedding bundle, I was able to gain around eight hours of sleep and rarely needed to use my inhaler due to wool’s hypoallergenic properties. Getting those extra six hours of shut-eye was invaluable, and meant that whatever the day threw at me, I felt less drained when dealing with those hormonal changes.”

“Overall, wool has been a gamechanger – it has drastically improved my sleep. The depth of my sleep is better, my temperature is more regulated, and my wheeziness has stopped. Knowing I will be able to sleep comfortably each night has made a huge difference to me, but has also allowed me to support family, friends and guests in a consistent manner. The effect of poor sleep really does impact everyone around you.”

As a completely natural fibre, wool supports temperature regulation through the naturally occurring air pockets within its fibres. This means that it keeps the sleeper cool as the hot air can disperse easily, but it also wicks moisture away from the body, meaning the user is less likely to wake feeling hot and sweaty.

According to Woolroom’s recent Clean Sleep Report, peri-menopausal and menopausal women in the UK lose over two hours of sleep per night on average, equating to two days of sleep per week. When this is experienced for a duration of up to ten years, this can equate to a huge sleep deficit.

As a former nurse and midwife of 30 years, 51-year-old Corinne Williams from Lincolnshire was familiar with the beneficial properties of wool through her husband, a sheep farmer of three decades. Knowing of its transformative effect for those experiencing temperature regulation issues, Corinne purchased a wool duvet in an attempt to curb her menopausal night sweats.

Corinne said: “When I was in my mid-40s, my sleep was massively disturbed. For over a year, I would wake in the night at least once or twice a week due to severe night sweats – my bed was wet through. I would wake up for an hour or so and would need to shower and dry the bedding, which would disturb my husband’s sleep too. At the time, I was working full-time as a midwife, so getting the right amount of sleep was hugely important.”

“My husband recommended we change our bedding to wool, so I first purchased a Woolroom duvet in 2018, and the night sweats stopped completely. This changed everything – I was getting eight hours of undisturbed sleep, and don’t recall having another night sweat after this. As well as helping with temperature regulation, the products are just so comfortable.

“My children, aged 23, 21 and 19, all took their wool toppers to boarding school and university, as the beds are notoriously rubbish. The toppers transformed their sleep experience too, but other children would also want to sit on their beds – helping to create a really sociable experience for them.”

Chris Tattersall, managing director of Woolroom, said: “We often hear reports that wool bedding genuinely provides a life-changing sleep for menopausal and peri-menopausal women who are really struggling, with Elisabeth and Corinne’s stories being the perfect examples of just how impactful one simple material can be. Knowing that we are making a real difference to people’s sleep quality is an amazing feeling, as this has been our goal since Woolroom began in 2008.”

Woolroom’s survey was carried out via Paperform to 400 customers from March-April 2025.