National awards shortlist for NHS community team

A team that has helped NHS staff to achieve apprenticeships and combatted challenges in filling hard-to-recruit vacancies has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre team from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) has made the national shortlist for The Excellence in Education and Training award in the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2024.

The NHS Parliamentary Awards were created in 2018 to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contribution of staff, volunteers and others working in the health and care sector. In the first stage of the awards, MPs nominate healthcare teams and individuals in their local area to highlight their exceptional commitment and achievements working in and with the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre team going forward to the final round of the awards is a particular achievement this year, with 318 MPs across England putting forward 918 nominations – a far greater number than in any previous year. LCHS is grateful to Dr Caroline Johnson MP and the Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP for nominating The Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre to recognise their contribution to Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre team, Lee Gifford, middle front row

There are ten award categories this year which cover innovation and exceptional care right across the breadth of healthcare services.

The Excellence in Education and Training Award is a new category this year. It is to recognise a team or individual that is leading the way in supporting the delivery of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan through innovative approaches to education which benefit new and existing staff, support professional development and improve patient care. This award encompasses both clinical and non-clinical education and training.

The Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre supported colleagues in achieving apprenticeships across all levels. The team provided innovative ways to combat challenges in hard-to-recruit roles leading to an increase in filled vacancies and have also supported 70% of primary care employers across Lincolnshire in accessing apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Low, Group Chief People Officer said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre. They are already regional winners in their award category.

“We look forward to hearing how they get on at the award ceremony next month.”

Lee Gifford, Apprentice Lead said: “I am so proud of our Health and Care Apprentice Centre team and grateful for the work they all do daily. Reaching the national shortlist for this nomination is testament to their hard work and dedication.

“Our staff always strive to make a difference in Health and Care careers, whether this is for colleagues aspiring to become healthcare registered professionals, climb the career ladder or simply wanting to join Health and Care services in Lincolnshire for the first time, the centre and our staff are here to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Caroline Johnson MP said: “I am delighted that the Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre team has made the national shortlist for the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2024.

“I was pleased to nominate the team for The Excellence in Education and Training award as I know that they have made a big impact on educating and training to current and potential NHS staff in Lincolnshire.

“It is fantastic to hear that those working within or towards becoming part of our NHS in Lincolnshire are benefitting from a wide range of apprenticeships at all levels. This shortlist nomination recognises the centre’s innovative work in this regard, and I wish the team the very best of luck for the awards ceremony!”

Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP said: “I am thrilled by the news that our Lincolnshire Health and Care Apprentice Centre has been shortlisted in this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards. This recognises their hard work and innovation on a national stage and is a testament to their success in supporting staff with professional development and in helping to fill local vacancies in our local healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local Lincolnshire MP I was delighted to be able to nominate them for this award and thank the team for all their efforts in supporting our NHS workforce. I wish the team all the best in the next round and look forward to attending the awards in October where I hope the team receives further good news.”

A panel of national judges – made up of notable figures across the healthcare sector – will now come together to select the winners of this year’s awards. These winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place on Monday 14 October 2024 – when healthcare leaders, finalists and MPs will come together to celebrate the immense contribution which healthcare staff make to the NHS.