National recognition for project aiming to improve patient access to appointments

A hospital team has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award after making it easier for patients to book their appointments.

A project run by United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) has been made a finalist in the Supporting Elective Recovery through Digital Category at the prestigious HSJ Digital Awards 2025.

The project was led by the Corporate Operations Team, utilising the Trust’s improvement analysts as well as the Outpatient Team who form part of the Trust’s elective recovery response. The team has been jointly shortlisted for this project that has supported patients throughout Lincolnshire to access the outpatient appointments that they need.

The award shortlisting recognises the Trust’s dedication to pioneering digital solutions that are shaping the future of healthcare across the UK and are improving access to services as well as reducing health inequalities.

Laura Kearney, Deputy General Manager for Outpatients at ULTH said:“We are really pleased to have been shortlisted for this award as it recognises the work we have undertaken to make improvements for our patients.

“Unfortunately, every year hundreds of outpatient appointments are lost because patients don’t turn up and don’t cancel the appointment – known as Did Not Attend (DNAs). This project looked at the reasons for DNAs including communication errors, patients no longer needing their appointment or patients who were unable to get to the hospital.

“This project used machine learning to help provide support to patients more likely to miss their appointment. By combining these elements together the team were able to ensure patients didn’t miss their appointments, give appointments that were no longer needed to others on the waiting list and support those who may not be able to access their appointment through tackling health inequalities.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and their relentless pursuit of digital advancements that truly make a difference in patient care. We look forward to celebrating with our peers and being inspired by the outstanding innovations shaping the future of healthcare.”

Claire Probert Head of Planned Care & Diagnostics for ULTH said: “It’s really important to understand that not one size fits all when it comes to communicating with patients about their appointments and we have amended our services by working with our patients to gain their feedback and to apply this learning to our approach.”

The winners will be revealed at the HSJ Digital Awards 2025 ceremony on Thursday 26 June, a night dedicated to celebrating the brightest minds and most impactful projects in digital health.

For more information about the HSJ Digital Awards, visit their website https://digitalawards.hsj.co.uk.