National RSV vaccination programme to launch on 1st September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new vaccination campaign protecting infants and elderly people will be launched on 1st September 2024 to target a major, but relatively unknown, cause of respiratory illness in the UK, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, shortness of breath, tiredness and fever, but can also lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.

Most common over the winter period, usually October to February, in the UK RSV is responsible for around 30,000 hospitalisations every year of children under 5 and 20-30 infant deaths, as well as around 9,000 hospitalisations in those aged over 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“RSV is a very serious illness, infecting up to 90% of children by the age of 2, causing thousands of babies and older people to spend time in hospital over winter, so the launch of the new RSV vaccine is hugely significant because it offers huge opportunities to prevent serious illness in those most vulnerable to RSV, helping to protect lives,” comments Dr Sunil Hindocha, Medical Director, NHS Lincolnshire ICB.

Photo by Mathurin NAPOLY matnapo on Unsplash

As one of the groups considered to be at the greatest risk from RSV, all adults turning 75 years old on or after 1 September 2024 will be eligible for the routine RSV vaccination programme, will be offered a single dose of the RSV vaccine and will be invited by their GP.

A one-off catch-up campaign for those already aged 75 to 79 years old on 1 September 2024 will be undertaken and eligible people will be invited by their GP before 31 August 2025. Thereafter, people will only be eligible in their 75th year

Women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant on 1st September 2024 will also be eligible for a single dose of the RSV vaccine. After that, pregnant women will become eligible as they reach 28 weeks, will remain eligible up to birth, and should speak to their maternity service or GP surgery to get the vaccine to protect their baby. Having the RSV vaccination reduces the risk of severe RSV lung infection by around 70% in the first six months of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the vaccine boosts the pregnant woman’s immune system to make antibodies that can fight RSV infection. These antibodies then pass through the placenta to help protect the baby from birth. The vaccine will be offered from week 28 of pregnancy but if you haven’t been offered it around the time of your 28 week antenatal appointment, contact your maternity services to make an appointment,” explains Sunil.

“The UK will be the first country in the world to launch a national programme using the same vaccine to protect newborns/infants and older adults against RSV and we strongly encourage people aged 75 to 79 to come forward for their vaccine when they are invited from September and for women who are 28 or more weeks pregnant to contact their maternity service or GP surgery to ensure their baby is protected.”

RSV can be spread through coughs and sneezes so you can help prevent the spread of it by covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and by washing your hands with warm soapy water frequently to kill germs. If you have symptoms that could be RSV you should try and avoid young babies, although this will not be possible if you are a new parent.

In addition to saving hundreds of lives each year, the RSV vaccination programme will also greatly ease the burden on the NHS over the challenging winter months by keeping more people out of hospital and thereby potentially freeing up thousands of hospital bed days nationally, since the virus can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia that require hospitalisation and, in severe cases, intensive care.