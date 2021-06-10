New air ambulance response car attends 14 emergencies along Lincolnshire coast in first week

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) launched its Critical Care Car service on June 1.

Doctors and paramedics on board the CCC have been called to patients in cardiac arrest, a woman who had been trampled by a horse and a road traffic collision involving five patients.

In one incident, the CCC was called to a building site after a man had fallen from a ladder and landed on a piece of machinery. Our crew treated the patient on scene before he was taken to the nearest hospital.

The new Critical Care Car on Mablethorpe beach.

The expansion of LNAA’s service comes as it is anticipated that there will be an influx of visitors head to Lincolnshire’s coastal towns while international travel is limited.

A second helicopter will take over from the CCC on June 21, allowing our clinicians to reach patients on the East Coast as quickly as possible.

The second aircraft will be based at an airfield near Mablethorpe, while our iconic yellow helicopter will remain on call from our headquarters in Lincoln. The helicopter will remain on call every day until 31 August.

Doctor Paul Hancock said: “Since launching this service last week, we’ve seen patients with a range of traumatic injuries. Being physically based on the East Coast helps us to save time getting to these patients. There are also occasions where we may not have been able attend some of these emergencies previously, as our helicopter in Lincoln may have been called to incidents elsewhere.

“Our crews are able to bring an emergency department to the patient by providing specialist care. We’re able to give blood transfusions, pain relief and provide emergency anesthetics, helping to stabalise the most poorly patients at a time where every minute counts.

“Having a service dedicated to the Lincolnshire coast means that we can reach patients who are situated in coastal towns, where it can take over an hour to reach the nearest Major Trauma Centre by land. Our second helicopter will enhance our service as we’re able to reach our patients quickly to deliver potentially life-saving care, while saving vital time when getting the patient to hospital.”