New care pack scheme grows

Chris Suich with some of Bob's Brainwaves content.

​A new initiative to help those living with dementia has gone from strength to strength in its first quarter and is now looking to expand into West Lindsey.

​Bob’s Brainwaves, a care pack that can be distributed to families and carers, was launched in January by Chris Suich, wife of former East Lindsey District Council head of Leisure and Tourism Bob Suich.

The packs offer information for those who are just beginning their journey of memory loss through dementia. Chris went through this journey with her husband, who had early onset dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I wanted to offer this support to others as when Bob was first diagnosed, we had no idea what support was out there and this is everything that I found useful. As a carer, you have no time to yourself to go searching through websites to find what forms you need to fill out and you may not have a printer at home, so this is all the help and information we found helpful in one easy pack.”

The packs include necessary forms needed to apply for funding and help, including blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and information of local groups and organisations that can offer support.

​Bob’s Brainwaves has seen a huge amount of positive feedback and requests for help, Chris said, with 5,813 page views since February 1 and 179 downloads of the packs in just three weeks – and now the initiative is set to be expanded into West Lindsey over the coming weeks.

Chris added: “The reason that Bob’s Brainwaves is so successful is because it’s got everything people could possibly want at the beginning of their journey – people say to us that we’ve thought of everything. That’s what makes it unique and it shows that someone cares about them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, visit the website www.bobsbrainwaves.org.uk .