New care pack scheme grows
Bob’s Brainwaves, a care pack that can be distributed to families and carers, was launched in January by Chris Suich, wife of former East Lindsey District Council head of Leisure and Tourism Bob Suich.
The packs offer information for those who are just beginning their journey of memory loss through dementia. Chris went through this journey with her husband, who had early onset dementia.
She said: “I wanted to offer this support to others as when Bob was first diagnosed, we had no idea what support was out there and this is everything that I found useful. As a carer, you have no time to yourself to go searching through websites to find what forms you need to fill out and you may not have a printer at home, so this is all the help and information we found helpful in one easy pack.”
The packs include necessary forms needed to apply for funding and help, including blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and information of local groups and organisations that can offer support.
Bob’s Brainwaves has seen a huge amount of positive feedback and requests for help, Chris said, with 5,813 page views since February 1 and 179 downloads of the packs in just three weeks – and now the initiative is set to be expanded into West Lindsey over the coming weeks.
Chris added: “The reason that Bob’s Brainwaves is so successful is because it’s got everything people could possibly want at the beginning of their journey – people say to us that we’ve thought of everything. That’s what makes it unique and it shows that someone cares about them.”
To find out more, visit the website www.bobsbrainwaves.org.uk .
Help and support for those living with dementia in the Market Rasen area is available at the monthly Memory Cafe held in the town’s Festival Hall on the first Friday of the month from 10am to noon. There is also the option to take part in a range of activities. Find out more on the cafe’s Facebook page