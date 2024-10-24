New clinic specialising in varicose veins treatment opening in Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new state-of-the-art specialist vein treatment centre is set to open its doors in Lincoln this month and consultation can be booked now.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veincentre is a leading provider of specialist vein treatments and will be opening its brand new Lincoln clinic on Monday 28 October.

The clinic, which will be on Henley Way, will offer advanced, ‘walk in, walk out’ treatments for varicose veins and thread veins using cutting-edge laser techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Neil Prasad, Consultant Interventional Radiologist of Veincentre said, “We want high-quality vein treatments to be accessible to everyone, our new Lincoln location is part of this mission. Our highly-trained specialists are ready to provide comfortable and efficient procedures.

The clinic will specialise in non-invasive laser procedures.

“The centre is stocked with state-of-the-art equipment and designed specifically to offer straightforward outpatient-based diagnosis and treatment for vascular conditions.

“Procedures are conducted under local anaesthetic and most are under two hours.”

Varicose veins are a common issue, a third of adults will be affected in their lifetime. Consultations can be booked now so Lincoln residents can begin their treatment journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people suffer in silence and discomfort, not realising there are treatment options out there,” Dr Prasad said.

“We understand our patients have busy schedules, which is why we focus on efficient treatments to minimise disruption to their day-to-day life.

“Our informative consultations explain the ins and outs of our Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) treatment and patients can then take their time to decide if they would like to proceed.

“If they go ahead, their treatment can be booked for the following week. We don’t have long waiting lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do follow ups for all patients to ensure results are long-lasting and the varicose veins don’t return.”

Set up in 2003, Veincentre specialises in the latest minimally-invasive procedures for varicose veins, thread veins and leg ulcers.

With more than 35 clinics nationwide and over 50,000 treatments completed, Veincentre has high-quality facilities and experienced staff with specialist knowledge.