New home hub to bring peace of mind

Bridgit Care.

The Home Hub, developed by local company Bridgit Care, offers an innovative new way for family members to stay connected.

Whether you are at home, at work or on the move, you will be able to check-in on your loved one, receiving all important reassurances at your convenience, and the Home Hub doesn't even need WiFi to work.

This includes monitoring the home environment, their loved one's physical health, feelings and mental health, scheduling appointments and sending medication reminders and alerts.

The free trial is backed by NHS England and North Lincolnshire Council, who are passionately committed to ensuring those in need stay safe and well, living independently in their own homes.

There are over 19,000 carers in North Lincolnshire. Many have been directly impacted during the pandemic, taking up the mantle of caring for family members during a time where physical contacted has been limited.