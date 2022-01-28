New Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board announces interim chairman

Stock image

Lincolnshire ICS brings together local health and care organisations, local government, and voluntary and community organisations to improve the health and wellbeing of the population, tackle health inequalities, increase value for money for the taxpayer, and contribute more social and economic value in the county.

The proposed NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) will, subject to the passage of legislation through Parliament, be fully established on July 1 to oversee the commissioning, performance, financial management and transformation of the local NHS. It will also absorb the responsibilities of the NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group - which acts on behalf of local GP practices and will close down on June 30.

Sir Andrew is said to bring extensive NHS leadership experience to the role. He is currently the system lead for the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw ICS, alongside his role as deputy chairman of the NHS Confederation, a membership body which represents NHS organisations across England. Prior to that, Andrew held several NHS chief executive and senior leadership roles in the NHS, and was most recently until 2018 the chief executive of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Andrew has also served as Director General for Provider Development in the Department of Health.

Commenting on his appointment, Sir Andrew Cash said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Interim Chair for the new NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board. An enormous amount of great work has been happening in the county’s health and social care system and this has clearly been particularly the case during the pandemic.

“We have an exciting opportunity to tackle health inequalities and improve the health and wellbeing of people across the county. I look forward to developing an ICB that puts our local people and communities at the heart of everything we do.”