New non-executive director for Lincolnshire mental health and learning disability trust

Chris Wright

After a competitive selection process, Chris Wright was duly appointed to serve in the role on Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT) board.

Mr Wright has served as a Chief Executive at a high performing large service delivery company in the ‘not for profit’ sector, as well as being able to call upon 35 years of experience in children’s services, social care and the criminal justice system.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His new role will see him work with the other Non-Executive Directors to ensure the vision and values of the Trust, as well as key objectives are being met.

Mr Wright, who will perform the role for three years with the possibility of having that extended to six, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust as a Non Executive Director.

“I believe passionately in the work of the Trust and its reach into communities across Lincolnshire.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm of colleagues across the Trust and their absolute commitment to providing people centred services across Lincolnshire.

"I very much look forward to getting stuck in”.

LPFT Chair, Kevin Lockyer added: “Chris’ strengths of leadership, management and making strategic decisions coupled with his business acumen and commercial skills will add real value to our Board of Directors.

“I am looking forward to getting to know Chris and working closely together to help provide the best mental health, learning disability and autism care we can to the people of Lincolnshire.”