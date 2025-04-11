New Non-Executive Directors appointed to Lincolnshire ICB

NHS photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Non-Executive Directors to its Board, Dr Phillip Earnshaw and James Dunstan.

Both bring a wide range of skills, knowledge and experience and will make a valuable contribution in helping to shape and deliver health services across Lincolnshire as we move forward.

John Dunstan:

John is an experienced CFO / Finance Director and a qualified chartered accountant. John has held executive roles in SME companies and Non-Executive roles in charitable trusts in the education sector. John's experience ranges across strategy development, financial management and decision making, audit and financial compliance, legal and taxation, data protection and compliance, operational planning and delivery, and process development.

John's lead Non-Executive responsibility at the ICB will be to Chair the Audit and Risk Committee on behalf of the Board.

Dr Phillip Earnshaw:

Phillip is an experienced Non-Executive Director with a long career as a clinician. He is passionate about developing high quality services through innovation and quality improvement, ensuring safe, excellent, services delivered in a way to meet the needs of our population. Phillip has worked in general practice, NHS organisations, private business, social enterprises and charities and offers a wide perspective on what is required to build high quality, sustainable and productive health services.

Phillip’s lead Non-Executive responsibility at the ICB will be to Chair the Primary Care Commissioning Committee on behalf of the Board.

Dr Gerry McSorley, Chair of NHS Lincolnshire ICB said:

“I am delighted to welcome our new Non-Executive Directors to the Board of NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board. Both bring a wealth of not only NHS experience but also commercial and charitable knowledge.

Their insights into finance and experience of developing and working in partnership will support us as we move forward. I look forward to working with them closely as we face, head on, the challenges and opportunities ahead.”