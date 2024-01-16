New online shop launched by Lincolnshire charity could save your life
LIVES is widely known for providing first-response medical care to 999 calls and training people across the county to become community first responders.
Lincolnshire is one of the most rural counties in the UK, with many towns and villages over an hour’s drive to the nearest hospital.
Community First Responders are there to provide immediate care, whether that is CPR or first aid.
But LIVES are now ready to go nationwide with their brand-new online store, allowing villages, towns and cities up and down the UK the chance to purchase their own defibrillators – to make their communities a safer place to live.
Cardiac arrest isn’t choosey – it could happen to anyone. LIVES explain that for every minute someone is in cardiac arrest their chance of survival drops 10%, and so it’s crucial to get to people in need fast as minutes matter.
Defibrillators are easy to use, they even talk to you as you use them and guide you through what to do should you find yourself in a situation where you have to use one.
Through the online shop, LIVES will not only provide access to defibrillators, but also give training on how to use them through numerous courses from basic first aid for beginners to more complex information for emergency services.
With an expanding range of products, the LIVES online shop is doing vital work in providing communities with the opportunity to purchase high-quality life-saving equipment.
Browse the online shop at www.lives.org.uk/shop/