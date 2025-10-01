New patient visiting hours for Lincolnshire’s hospitals

Lincolnshire’s hospitals are extending patient visiting hours following feedback from staff and patients.

From Wednesday 1 October, loved ones will be able to visit patients any time from 11am-8pm at the following hospitals:

· Lincoln County Hospital

· Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Changes to patient visiting times in Lincolnshire's hospitals

· Grantham and District Hospital

· County Hospital Louth

· John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough

· Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding

Group Chief Nurse Nerea Odongo

· Skegness Hospital

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) conducted a survey earlier this year to gather feedback on the proposed changes and found that expanding visiting hours allows greater flexibility for families and loved ones, while continuing to prioritise patient care and rest.

These changes reflect the Group’s commitment to patient-centred care by supporting more consistent and accessible visiting opportunities, which play a key role in the healing and wellbeing of our patients.

Group Chief Nurse, Nerea Odongo said, “We recognise the importance that family and support networks play in the recovery process. Extending hospital visiting hours gives loved ones more time with patients, while allowing our staff to continue delivering safe, high-quality care.

“In some instances, visitors may choose to attend during mealtimes to support their loved one with eating their food. We welcome this support, particularly if this is something you already do for the patient at home.

“Food and drinks served on the wards are only for patients, however our teams are happy to show visitors where they can find refreshments on our sites. This may be from one of our vending machines, cafes, shops or restaurants.”

Visitors are being asked to take simple steps to keep everyone safe, including using the hand gel provided or washing their hands when they enter and leave wards, and not visiting if they have signs or symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 or flu, or if they have diarrhoea and vomiting or other infectious illnesses.

Carers and care partners visiting areas such as maternity and children’s services will continue to be able to visit as already stated. Arrangements remain unchanged on day case wards.

If people would like to visit a ward outside of these hours they are advised to contact the relevant ward directly.