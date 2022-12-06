Following a £5.3million investment at Grantham and District Hospital, the first patients are to be welcomed this week to the two newly built operating theatres.

An impression of the new operating theatres to be unveiled this week.

The facilities will be officially opened on Thursday.

According to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, the new modular building includes two operating theatres, along with their associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward.

There is also an area for staff to change and take a break.

The state-of-the-art theatres include an ultraclean ventilation system and digital screens which allow theatre teams to access real-time patient and diagnostic information.

The two new theatres increase available theatre capacity on the Grantham site by 50 per cent, taking capacity up to six theatres and strengthening the hospital trust’s ambition to be a centre of excellence in its elective recovery programme.