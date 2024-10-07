New Queen’s nurses for NHS community services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Lincolnshire Parkinson's Disease nurse specialists have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse, by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

Out of thousands of applications received this year, only 20 people were awarded the Queen’s Nurse title, including Amy Cheevers from the Grantham area and Holly Musgrave from Tattershall.

The title is not an award for past service but an indication of commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership. Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.

The QNI is a charity that works to improve the nursing care of people in their own homes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The QNI supports innovation and best practice, to improve care for patients.

Amy and Holly work for the community services part of Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG). They work with Parkinson's and Parkinsonism patients across Lincolnshire.

Amy said: “The title of Queen’s Nurse is an honour and a privilege. We both strive to be role models for all those involved in our patients’ care. Becoming a Queens’s Nurse will enhance this and allow us to inspire others to achieve their goals and aspirations.”

Amy started her nursing career in 2005 in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Nottingham City Hospital after qualifying as an adult nurse. She then moved to the Adult Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hospital. After a desire to expand her knowledge and skills, Amy then worked in offender health and spent 6 years at HMP Lincoln.

After this, she moved to community nursing and was inspired by the passion of the then lead of the Parkinson’s team and applied to join her team. Amy loves specialising in Parkinson’s and has progressed within the team.

Holly added: “The honour of being part of the QNI with 136 years of history is inspiring and will give us the opportunity to influence policy and practice through sharing ideas and best practice, to improve patient experience and outcomes. To be part of this Institute is the highlight of our careers.”

Holly worked in Lincolnshire nursing homes, then went onto Pilgrim Hospital, Boston in Interventional Radiology. She then went to work in the community for St Barnabas Hospice in palliative care nursing and then the hospice at home team.

After a few years Holly became the community care nurse specialist working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council Adult Social Care. This role was ‘a proof of concept’ and alongside another nurse, they won the Lincolnshire health and wellbeing award for innovation.

The concept was aiming to prove that earlier recognition of people who may be coming toward the end of their life would benefit from advance care planning. To do this, Holly identified people who had regular and repeated admissions to hospital, increasing frailty and complex health issues. After two years, she decided to use what she had learnt and began a career in Parkinson’s Disease nursing and Holly has never looked back.

Amy Evans, Clinical Service Lead for the Parkinson’s Team said: “The award of Queen’s Nurse is a well-deserved recognition for Amy and Holly.

“In their specialist nursing team, they are influencing the provision of care through working collaboratively with other community and secondary care services to improve and develop the specialist Parkinson's service available to the changing population of Lincolnshire.

“They both demonstrate an adaptable and flexible approach to maintain safety and quality, with a 'can-do' attitude, influencing, leading and inspiring peers.”

The nurses will attend a presentation ceremony in London in November, where they will receive a pin badge and certificate.