New service to help people transition out of hospital

Ashley House.

Transitioning back into independent living after admission to hospital for a mental health condition can prove a challenge for many people, especially those who need specialist support to navigate local housing systems, benefits and so much more.

Unfortunately, lack of suitable accommodation to move on into can cause some patients to spend longer in hospital than necessary or to be referred to units outside the county.

So, as part of continued work to ensure mental health patients receive the right support, at the right time, and in the most appropriate service for their needs, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is working with Turning Point, a leading social enterprise, to develop a new countywide mental health step-down service in Grantham.

Initially intended to be a two-year pilot, the service will be opened at Ashley House in Grantham in October. This used to house a mental health rehabilitation service in the town, but has been unused for a while. The new service will support people from across the county who are clinically ready to be discharged from a mental health hospital but who need a little more support to get up to speed with independent living again.

The team will help them access benefits and re-build their confidence with life skills such as shopping, cooking and budgeting which they may not have used for a while. The team will also help people find organisations and groups in their local community to connect with and build their social networks.

The unit will support 15 guests on one of two pathways – for up to four weeks for those without additional housing needs, and for up to eight weeks for those who need specialist housing support. All guests will stay at Ashley House voluntarily and will need to be residents of Lincolnshire and not subject to ongoing restrictions.

Nick Harwood, Director of Operations for Adult Community Services at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “By developing a step-down service we’ll be able to provide a more appropriate environment for people when they no longer need intensive mental health care – freeing up more capacity in the county’s inpatient mental health units and providing a better experience and outcomes for our patients.

“This new model of care isn’t about new funding, but about repurposing spend currently used to care for people out of area in a more innovative and effective way, to keep people as close to home as possible.”

You can find out more about Ashley House by visiting www.lpft.nhs.uk/Ashley-House. You can also attend one of two virtual information sessions on Friday October 3 either between 10am and 11am or 2pm and 3pm, or go and see the new service in person on Thursday October 9 between 2pm and 4pm.

People can register their interest in attending any of these sessions by emailing [email protected] or calling 07773 206 341.