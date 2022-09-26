New St Barnabas Wellbeing Centre launched

Sam Fowler Clinical service manager, Rebecca Franks Senior Clinical Service manager, Mayoress Bridget Kingsley Baskett, Mayor Jeremy Kingsley Baskett, Michelle Webb Director of Care St Barnabas, Tony Maltby Chairman of St Barnabas, Sue Scully Staff nurse and Helen Wright Macmillan Specialist nurse.

Wednesday (September 21) saw the grand reopening of the Wellbeing Centre, which has been closed to patients since the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Not only did the festivities include a look around the refurbished Wellbeing Centre, formerly known as the Day Therapy Centre, but it also marked the official opening of the renewed sensory garden, designed by local landscape gardener Caroline Stanley and Riseholme College students.

The garden was first showcased at the Lincolnshire Show earlier this year, where it won the Highly Commended award, and elements of this beautiful garden have now been laid into the existing garden of the Wellbeing Centre for patients and their families to enjoy.

Care for a cuppa in Partnership with Lincoln Tea and Coffee Co.

The celebrations on Wednesday’s launch were attended by local businesses and organisations, staff, volunteers, supporters and special guests Mayor of Louth, Coun Jeremy Baskett and his wife, the Mayoress Bridget Baskett.

Throughout the day, St Barnabas staff held tours of the building to show off its multiple therapy rooms and large spaces that nurses, patients and families can use for a wide variety of services. It also boasts a Hub space with comfortable chairs and a kitchenette, which will be open for visitors to drop in every Thursday morning from 6th October and enjoy a free-of-charge coffee morning.

The Wellbeing Centre hopes to restart the services offered before the pandemic, including arts and crafts therapies, gardening, gentle exercise classes, and much more. To help make these ideas a reality, St Barnabas is looking to recruit volunteers who can help deliver these valuable services to the community.

Steve Bond, Head of Volunteering, said: “Volunteering is a great way of giving back to the community, gaining new skills, and meeting interesting people. Our volunteers often stay on to support us for years as they enjoy it so much!”

The new sensory garden at St Barnabas.

Local distillery Pin Gin was in attendance at the reopening, offering visitors tasters of the special rum and gin flavours they recently created to commemorate the charity’s 40th anniversary. The Ruby Gin and Ruby Rum are available to purchase from the Pin Gin website at £35 per bottle, with £14 of each sale donated straight to St Barnabas.

Warm beverages were provided by Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company. The company has partnered with St Barnabas on their Care for a Cuppa campaign, which was represented at the reopening by St Barnabas’ Fundraising Officer, Ellie Carter. Ellie baked a variety of delicious cakes to sell to the attendees on the day and raise money for the charity.

Care for a Cuppa is a feel-good fundraising initiative that encourages supporters to put the kettle on and host a coffee morning/bake sale to raise vital funds for their local Hospice. People who sign up receive a free fundraising pack including bunting, cake flags, games, posters and two delicious recipes by renowned Lincolnshire chef Rachel Green. To find out more and host your own Care for a Cuppa, visit https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/care-for-a-cuppa/.

St Barnabas Hospice is thankful to everyone who attended the successful reopening of the Wellbeing Centre in Louth and would like to encourage volunteers and the general public to get in touch to get involved in upcoming services. Please email [email protected] to find out more.

Amy Conyard of Pin Gin in Louth at the St Barnabas launch.

If you are interested in joining the centre in Louth as a volunteer, please visit our website: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/get-involved/volunteer/.