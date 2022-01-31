New support available for people in Gainsborough struggling with their mental health

Night Light Cafes are safe spaces that offer an out-of-hours, non-clinical support service and are staffed by teams of trained volunteers who are available to listen.

They can also provide signposting advice and information on other organisations that may be able to help with specific needs, such as debt advice or emergency food parcels.

These three new locations will join the other ten cafes across Lincoln in supporting anyone who is struggling with their mental health or at risk of experiencing a crisis. They can provide users with somewhere to go before they reach a mental health crisis.

Night Light Cafe events are launching in Gainsborough

Also in development is a new urgent assessment centre which will enable patients with a mental health related crisis to be taken directly to, or walk-in at, a dedicated centre in Lincoln, rather than going to A&E.

This soon to be piloted service model is to support the wider Lincolnshire Health and care system in reducing demand in local emergency departments.

Night Light Cafes are funded by NHS England and Improvements as an integral part of the Lincolnshire Mental Health Transformation Programme.

Gainsborough Night Light Cafe will be open three days a week, Monday, Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 9pm at Gainsborough Trinity Foundation, Roses Sports Ground, North Warren Road, Gainsborough.

Victoria Sleight, head of CMH Transformation, Lincolnshire NHS said: “We know that sometimes A&E departments can’t always provide the calming, therapeutic environment for people in crisis, and Lincolnshire will be leading the way as one of just a handful of trusts nationally trialling this service.

"Our aim is to enable people to access support and get the care they need at the point they need it.”

A guest at a Night Light Cafe said: “If I hadn’t come to the cafe, I likely would have self-harmed. It gave me some kind of connection when I felt really alone and it was nice to have the option to talk to someone when I was feeling down.”