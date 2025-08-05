New support in North Lincolnshire for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in North Lincolnshire for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Monday 11th August and will be held at the Central Community Centre in Scunthorpe. The group will run at the same location on the second Monday every month between 11am and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Miah Sanghera, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this invaluable support service in North Lincolnshire, helping us reach more people living with secondary breast cancer.

“We understand that living with secondary breast cancer can bring about many uncertainties, and that people can often feel overlooked or forgotten after receiving the devastating diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new group will offer a friendly and welcoming space, where people in Scunthorpe and Grimsby can connect with others who understand, and access vital support and information to help them feel less alone.

The free monthly group is launching on Monday 11th August and will be held at the Central Community Centre in Scunthorpe.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in North Lincolnshire, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-northlincolnshireor call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.