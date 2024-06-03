New training programmes for Lincolnshire care providers
Care in Lincs is the workforce development department of the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA). It can now deliver new, exclusive training programmes after gaining Endorsed Provider Status from Skills for Care.
Skills for Care is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.
Promoting employee development and organisational effectiveness, Care in Lincs already supports the care sector through its training programmes. It delivers training to health and social care staff throughout Lincolnshire across a range of topics such as learning disabilities, safeguarding, dementia and fall risks.
Now a Skills for Care Endorsed Provider, the organisation has access to exclusive licensed programmes, making them available to Lincolnshire care providers for the first time. These programmes will cover leadership, management and development.
The company will also be able to further support care providers in Lincolnshire by sharing insights on industry trends and best practices, with exclusive information being available for endorsed providers.
To become an endorsed provider an organisation must meet the high standards outlined by Skills for Care which look at the quality and delivery of the training provided.
Mark Turton, Non-Executive Director of LinCA and Head of Workforce Development at Care in Lincs, said: “The Skills for Care Endorsement recognises learning providers who deliver high-quality learning and development to the social care sector and will add more variety to the workforce development offer here in Lincolnshire.
“What this means for the independent care provider cannot be underestimated, and as an Endorsed Provider LinCA will be able to expand the offers with new and exciting learning opportunities in the development of our leaders and managers across Lincolnshire.”
Care providers can find a full list of training courses offered by Care in Lincs here.