New website to help Lincolnshire parents and families support their children’s development

The new Children's Therapy Service website.

The website is the virtual home of the Children’s Therapy Service, which is run across the county by the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

The service is made up of occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech and language therapists and therapy assistants. The team behind it provides specialist therapy services for children and young people from birth up to 19 years old to support them to achieve their potential.

The website gives parents professional advice about the steps they can take to support their children with being healthy and well. It includes information on what typical development looks like for specific age groups and describes some most common neurodevelopmental difficulties and how to manage their impact on daily life. There is also a referral form which can be completed by health professionals, parents and older children who can self-refer into the service.

Katie Clements, children, young people and specialist care clinical service lead, said: “This is such an exciting piece of work and we are so pleased with the website. It means that families can now have instant access to early advice, support and ideas to help their child when it is most convenient for them. The new website clearly highlights when professional advice should be sought and facilitates easy access into the children’s therapy service.”