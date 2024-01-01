NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board is encouraging everyone to put wellbeing at the top of their New Year resolutions list and stay fit and healthy using some simple and effective health tips….

Get on board for a healthier 2024 with a few tips from NHS Lincolnshire. (File photo)

Boost your physical and mental health through exercise

After the winter festivities, we often feel a bit out of shape if we eat or drink too much. It’s not just physical health that can suffer, your mental health can also be affected.

The good news is both can be boosted through exercise, which can help boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing your risk of stress and depression.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People who do regular physical activity have:

Advertisement

Advertisement

· up to a 35 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke

· up to a 50 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes

To stay healthy, adults should try to be active daily and aim to achieve at least 150 minutes of physical activity over a week through a variety of activities.

Stop smoking

Half of all long-term smokers die early from smoking-related diseases, including heart disease, lung cancer and chronic bronchitis. Stopping smoking is the single best thing you can do for your health and there is help available from your local NHS so you can quit smoking for good.

It's much easier to stop smoking when you get the right support and there are lots of options to choose from. Your GP practice will be able to provide information about your local NHS Stop Smoking Service. In addition, One You Lincolnshire offer free stop smoking support which includes 12 weeks of Nicotine Replacement products, including E-cigarettes, alongside motivational support and advice from a trained stop smoking practitioner. To sign up, visit https://www.oneyoulincolnshire.org.uk/ to complete the sign up form, or call 01522 705 162.

Cut down on sugar in your food and drink

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, which increases your risk of long-term health conditions, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Cut down on sugary fizzy drinks by substituting them for water, lower-fat milks, or sugar-free, diet and no added sugar drinks. Swap a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal for plain cereals such as porridge oats which contain vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Some packaging uses a colour-coded system that makes it easy to choose foods that are lower in sugar, salt and fat. Look for more ‘greens’ and ‘ambers’ and fewer ‘reds’ in your shopping basket.

Choosing healthier foods is easier than you may think. Visit the NHS Livewell website to find out more about small changes you can make when you have your next meal or drink https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well/healthy-food-swaps/

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reduce your alcohol intake and feel the benefits straight away

Long-term heavy drinking can lead to your heart becoming enlarged. Drinking can also disrupt your sleep patterns and stop you sleeping deeply.

When you cut down the amount you drink, you will notice the effects immediately. These include feeling better in the mornings, being less tired during the day, and you may stop gaining weight. Your skin may start to look better and you will start to feel fitter. If you already feel anxious or sad, drinking can make this worse, so cutting down may put you in a better mood generally.