Newmedica clinic featured in new NHS Covid-19 partnerships report

Newmedica Grimsby.

The report shines a light on the vital role independent providers of primary, community and diagnostic services have played in supporting the health service during the most recent waves of the pandemic to ensure patients have been able to access the care they needed.

Newmedica Grimsby has been included in the report for ensuring that patients received continuity in their eye care despite the pressure on local NHS services, and in reducing waiting times for vital eye surgery.

While the majority of these appointments have been for cataract surgery and follow up, patients have also been able to attend for treatment for glaucoma and for oculoplastic surgery. The support of Newmedica Grimsby has proved to be vital in helping local CCGs and Trusts in North East Lincolnshire manage capacity issues.

Helen Labrom, operational director at the Newmedica clinic in Grimsby, said: "While it has been a really challenging year for all of us, we’re pleased to have been able to strengthen our existing relationships with the NHS locally in order to be able to support their service delivery – and ultimately support their patients to achieve better outcomes due to their receiving continuity of care.

"We’ll continue to work with our NHS partners as we move into the recovery phase of this pandemic, to help them rebuild their services in a managed way which allows patients to achieve care when and where they need it."

Eddie McCabe, assistant director of contracting and performance at North East Lincolnshire CCG, said: "We have worked with Newmedica for many years addressing capacity issues within ophthalmology locally, but the last year has highlighted even more difficulty in supporting the local acute system to deliver outpatient follow ups and some surgical capacity, as COVID 19 restricted access for patients.

"Flexibility by all partners and the willingness to do all we can to treat patients as safely and quickly as possible was evidence of useful joint working."

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said: ‘Staff working in the independent community health sector really have gone above and beyond to deliver the best possible care for NHS patients – breaking down traditional organisational boundaries and collaborating in new and innovative ways with the NHS.