NHS appeals to young and old to have all their covid vaccinations

Young and old in Lincolnshire are being urged to get up to date with their Covid jabs.

At the last count, in Lincolnshire 104 people were in hospital who have tested positive for covid, with one of these in intensive care.

“This increase in case numbers and the resulting hospital admissions is concerning for all of us, coming as it does more than two years since the pandemic began,” comments Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services, at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (formerly the clinical commissioning group) “However, it is important to remember that not all of these people have been hospitalised due to covid.

“Many will have been admitted for non-covid reasons and then tested positive for covid on entry to hospital. And although the case numbers are up significantly, the overall level of UK infections is still much lower than it was in the earlier part of this year, as are the number of hospitalisations, thanks to the covid vaccinations.”

The current rise in cases is likely being driven by two new Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are more transmissible, and infections are going up across the country in all age groups, although particularly in those aged 70 and over. It is also worth noting that hospitalisations are increasing quickest amongst people over 65 (UKHSA).“It’s difficult because it’s summer and covid is still here and proving very disruptive to so many people, but we should take some reassurance from the fact that the covid vaccinations do work and continue to prevent most people from becoming severely ill or being hospitalised,” adds Julie.

“This is why it’s so important for anyone due a covid vaccination to come and have it, whether you’re five years-old or 95 years-old – if you haven’t had your full course of covid vaccinations we want to see you.”The vaccination teams in Lincolnshire are continuing to run regular vaccination sessions across the county, including many that offer the ability to just walk-in without the need for an appointment.

“The only thing that has slowed us down a little this week has been the very hot weather. We have to keep the vaccines in a certain temperature range and unfortunately have had to cancel some of our pop-up sessions this week, since we would have been operating outside of that range,” explains Julie.

“But we still have plenty of sessions running and you can always find the most up-to-date list on our website www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab as well as information on who is eligible for the covid vaccination.“We are particularly keen to see older people who haven’t had their full course of covid vaccinations. At the other end of the age scale we are also keen to see 5-11 year-olds, who will now be due for their second vaccination.”Most 5-11 year-olds will have had their first covid vaccination about 12 weeks ago and, as with people of all ages, completing their course of vaccinations (with a second vaccination) will provide extra protection and longer lasting protection against covid.

“The only exception to the 12-week interval between first and second doses for 5-11 year-olds is those 5-11 year-olds in a risk group, either clinically at risk or a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed – in this instance the interval is eight weeks. Also, if your child is five or over and had a severely weakened immune system when they had their first two doses, they can get an additional third primary dose of the covid vaccine.”

In addition to the pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions being run around the county, some of which are offering vaccinations to 5-11 and 12-15/12-17 year-olds, the Mass Vaccination Centre at PRSA, Boston, is offering walk-ins for 5-11s and 12-17 year-olds as listed below and also included in the list available at www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab

Saturday July 16:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 2pm

12-17 year-olds 8am – 2pm

Monday July 18:

12-17 year-olds 3.30pm – 7.30pm

Wednesday July 20:

5-11 year-olds 3.30pm – 7.30pm

12-17 year-olds 3.30pm – 7.30pm

Sunday July 24:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 2pm

12-17 year-olds 8am – 2pm

Alternatively, it is possible to book an appointment for a covid vaccination, including for your 5-11 year-old, online using the National Booking System or by calling 119.

The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions:

Monday July 18, mobile unit at Kirton Medical Centre, 25 Boston Road, Kirton, Boston PE20 1ES, between 10am and 3pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 (on or before June 30, 2022) and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 3.30pm and 6pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds including 12-17 year-olds currently immunosuppressed.

Wednesday July 20, mobile unit at Stickney Car Boot Sale, Main Road, Stickney, Boston PE22 8AG, between 10.30am and 12.30pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Wednesday July 20, mobile unit at Stanhope Hall, 1 Boston Road, Horncastle LN9 6NF, between 3pm and 6pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds including 12-17 year-olds currently immunosuppressed.

Saturday July 23, Vaccination Bus at Rand Farm, Rand Lane, Rand LN8 5NJ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Sunday July 24, mobile unit at Boston United FC, The Jakemans Community Stadium, Pilgrim Way, Wyberton, Boston PE21 7NE, between 9am and 4pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 9am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds including 12-17 year-olds currently immunosuppressed.