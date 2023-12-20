NHS ball to be annual event in aid of Lincolnshire hospitals

A ball celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS is set to become an annual event in aid of the county’s hospitals.

​Partygoers at the 2023 ULH Charity Ball.

More than 250 guests had an amazing evening at the NHS75 Ball in May, in aid of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

Hospital suppliers, local businesses, hospital staff and members of the public put on their glad rags and enjoyed delicious food, fabulous entertainment, music and dancing – all wrapped up into one sparkling evening.

Thanks to popular demand, the event is now returning for 2024, and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is inviting everyone to its Spring Ball on Saturday May 11.

Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “We had such an amazing time at our NHS75 Ball and thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and those attending we raised an amazing £4,594. This then enables our charity to provide the additional extras to elevate the work of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust that cannot be provided by the NHS.”

Over the last 12 months this has included:

- the purchase of a new interactive sensory play system for sick children at Lincoln County Hospital

- supported the refurbishment of a bereavement room on a labour ward at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, that is warm and comforting for parents to spend precious time with their child

- the purchase of a digital therapy system for elderly patients living with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s that allows them to listen to music, watch old films and enjoy activities as part of their recovery in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals

- the purchase of an interactive play scanner to help prepare children for a diagnostic test at Grantham and District Hospital

- supporting staff wellbeing across Lincolnshire.

Medispace (specialists in MRI and CT trailers, supporting hospitals across the UK and Europe) and TheraPlate were the event’s headline sponsors.​

Medispace Operations Officer, Chris Tickle, said: “We all had an amazing evening and it is great to know the money raised is going to make a real difference to the patients and staff working in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth hospitals.”

​TheraPlate is a unique therapy platform that helps to help stimulate muscle contraction and increase circulation. Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Fox, said: “After being a sponsor of the 75 year anniversary of the NHS charity ball, I cannot praise the organisation of, or the event itself enough. It really was a special and enjoyable evening, and I would not hesitate in attending again.”

Ben added: “We are inviting everyone to step into spring with style and dance the night away in a stunning marquee at Venue AUK in Grantham.”

Guests get a welcome drink then a three-course meal, followed by a DJ to get you on the dancefloor followed by a live band.

Tickets can be booked individually or in groups of 10. A special early-bird offer is in place until Sunday December 31 2023 where ticket prices will be reduced to £60. This will then rise to £65.