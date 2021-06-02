NHS heroes recognised at staff awards

Staff_Awards_2019 winner.

Staff and volunteers at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) were celebrated as part of the Trust’s 10th staff excellence awards, which took place virtually on Friday May 21.

This year, over 300 nominations were received, with 27 individuals and 12 teams finally shortlisted for the awards. The nominations highlighted examples of staff and volunteers implementing innovative ideas or going that extra mile for the benefit of patients and carers.

There were 10 award categories, including awards for equality and inclusion, inspirational leadership and also a COVID-19 honours award.

Sarah Connery, acting chief executive of LPFT, said: “Understandably due to the pandemic we had to cancel last year’s ceremony, but we were delighted to be able to host a virtual event this year.

“These awards are an excellence opportunity for us to showcase the care and commitment all our staff and volunteers show in going above and beyond to deliver a high quality service day in, day out.”

Among those receiving an award was Sue Brace, Manager of Brant Ward in Lincoln, who won the ‘Inspirational Leader’ award. She said: “I feel very honoured to have been nominated for the inspirational leader award and feel completely blown away to have won. I really am still quite speechless and shocked about it.

“I am lucky enough to work alongside an amazing team who support me one hundred per cent and within a division that inspires and motivates me. My job is the best as I am able to work as a nurse, which I am very passionate about and lead a team, which I am equally as passionate about. Who could ask for more?”

Emma Woodlock, a Nurse Associate on Charlesworth Ward in Lincoln, also picked up an award at the event - the Clinical Unsung Hero Award. She said: “I am honoured and humbled that I have won this award. It came as a massive shock as I work with so many inspiring colleagues. I plan on using this award to push myself even further into improving patient experience.”

Trust Chair, Kevin Lockyer, co-hosted the ceremony with acting Chief Executive, Sarah Connery. He added: “After such a life changing and emotional 12 plus months, the work of all our staff and volunteers seems more inspirational than ever before, and although a ‘thank you’ is never really enough, recognising that dedication and commitment through these awards is one way to show our appreciation and gratitude for the way our staff all make a difference every day.”