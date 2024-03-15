Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The time it takes for someone to get better from COVID varies with most people feeling better within a few days or weeks of their first symptoms. Typically, they usually make a full recovery within 12 weeks, however for some people their symptoms can last longer and this is called Post COVID.

International Long COVID Awareness Day takes place on Friday 15 March and aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of Post COVID and what support locally there is for those who are suffering from Post COVID.

International Long COVID Awareness Day - Friday 15 March.

The common Post COVID symptoms include:

· extreme tiredness (fatigue)

· shortness of breath

· chest pain or tightness

· problems with memory and concentration ("brain fog")

· difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

· heart palpitations

· dizziness

· pins and needles

· joint pain

· depression and anxiety

· tinnitus, earaches

· feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

· a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste

· rashes

Paloma Diaz Estevez, Team Lead for Lincolnshire’s Post-COVID Rehabilitation Service said: “We see patients across Lincolnshire who struggle with Post COVID, from children, young people and adults. If you have had any of the symptoms for more than four weeks, our service will be able to help you.

“We offer different elements that are tailored to suit an individual approach in your recovery. It may be that you are supported with our self-management platform or perhaps you need to be treated by one of our specialist services or it may be that you need a mix of these to feel better again.”