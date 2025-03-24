NHS patients around the country are now receiving a lifesaving medicine made from the plasma of blood donors in Lincolnshire.

This historic milestone marks the first time in a quarter of a century plasma is being used to make life-saving medicines for NHS patients, reducing reliance on imports.

These lifesaving medicines can only be made from human blood. Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood and contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

The antibodies are separated out and made into medicines which treat people with life limiting illnesses such as immune deficiencies.

Over the past three years, plasma from blood donors in Lincolnshire and across England has been stored up, and it has now been made into medicines through a weeks long manufacturing process. The first patients are now receiving the medicines.

The most important medicine is immunoglobulin. Dozens of people Lincolnshire receive immunoglobulin each year.

Over the past three years, blood donors in Lincolnshire have supplied around 6,100 litres of plasma, enough to make around 2,700 bottles of immunoglobulin, which is enough to save or improve around 75 lives over a year.

In England, around 17,000 people rely on immunoglobulin to save or improve their lives each year. And thousands of patients rely on albumin – another plasma medicine – which is used in childbirth, trauma, and to treat liver conditions.

The news is important because there is a global shortage of plasma medicines. The NHS has previously relied solely on imported plasma medicines as a lasting legacy of Variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease.

The new supply of UK plasma medicines will bolster supplies to the NHS. It will reduce reliance on imports, which can be hit by reductions in supply and prices spikes.

There are two ways that you can give plasma. Every time you give blood in Lincolnshire, your plasma may be used too. Or you can donate plasma at three specialist sites in Birmingham, London and Reading.

A recovered plasma donation gives us around 270 millilitres of plasma, whereas a plasma donation can give us between 560 millilitres and 700 millilitres.

Daniel Cooper, NHSBT Assistant Director for Blood Donation Operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in Lincolnshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, chief executive officer of Immunodeficiency UK, said: “This is a historic moment – patients from Lincolnshire can now get lifesaving and life-improving immunoglobulin medicine made from the plasma of UK blood and plasma donors.

“Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in Lincolnshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”