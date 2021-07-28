Nominate your community health heroes in Lincolnshire

Nominate your NHS community health heroes

The Trust provides local community-based health care services across the county to help people live independently at home, including urgent treatment centres, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language services, community and district nursing, school-age immunisations and children’s therapy services.

The Trust also provides services at four community hospitals in Gainsborough Louth, Skegness and Spalding.

This is the first year that the Trust has invited nominations from members of the public and their carers.

If you have had a good experience at one of LCHS’s community services and want to thank an individual or a team, you can nominate them for the Patient Involvement and Experience Award.

This award recognises outstanding teams and colleagues who improved patient experience or provided opportunities for patients and their loved ones to get involved in their care.

The winner will be revealed in November at the Trust’s annual staff awards ceremony Celebrating Success 2021.

The event will be held virtually, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Elaine Baylis, Trust Chair, said: “It’s been a demanding year for everyone, but our community staff continued to provide safe services for the people of Lincolnshire.

“They rose to the challenge of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting the way they work.

“On the night, we will present eleven awards to our staff and volunteers celebrating their incredible work.

“Whether it was a clinical team member who offered compassionate care or a whole team that made a real difference – please nominate them and say thank you.

“If you have been receiving care from one of our community health services or community hospitals or visited one of Lincolnshire Urgent Treatment Centre, we want to hear from you.”

Your nominations can be submitted to the Trust in one of the following ways:

• Online by going to www.lincolnshirecommunity healthservices.nhs.uk/join-us/careers/celebrating-success-staff-awards

• Calling 01522 309751,

• Sending an email to [email protected]

• Messaging the Trust on Twitter or Facebook @LincsCommHealth to request a hard copy form.