The LPFT awards winners on stage at last year's ceremony in 2023.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has opened nominations for this year’s awards and service users, carers and members of the public are encouraged to submit nominations in two categories - the People’s Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The awards are an opportunity to recognise the hard-work, dedication and commitment of staff and volunteers to providing excellent services every day.

Sarah Connery, Chief Executive at LPFT, said: “We’re excited to have opened nominations for our annual Team LPFT Values Awards as we come together to celebrate all those who consistently live our values to make the extra-ordinary a normal part of the care and services we provide in Lincolnshire.

“The awards give us an opportunity to recognise the remarkable and inspiring work that has happened over the last 12 months, and we are encouraging as many people as possible to make a nomination if there’s a staff member, team or volunteer that has made a real difference to you or a loved one.”

The People’s Award winner will be an individual or team which is dedicated to providing outstanding patient care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty.

The Volunteer of the Year will be a volunteer, expert by experience or governor who gives their time and energy free of charge to support the Trust in providing high quality patient experience.

The award criteria and nomination form are available on the Trust’s website at www.lpft.nhs.uk/lpft-awards. Alternatively, paper copies are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 01522 309194.