North Lincolnshire pharmacy sold to experienced operator

The Village Pharmacy in Goxhill

Business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of The Village Pharmacy, near Grimsby.

The Village Pharmacy, is a well-established, standard hours pharmacy which dispenses an average of 7,500 items per month.

Located in the North Lincolnshire village of Goxhill, the pharmacy benefits from the security of being integrated into a health centre with eight GPs at present.

The business was previously owned by a consortium of GPs and has been purchased by Mr Sachin Tammewar who also owns two pharmacies in Yorkshire for an undisclosed price.

He said: “We are delighted with the purchase and thanks to Karl from Christie & Co who has been helpful and supportive all the way through.”

Speaking on behalf of the consortium, Dr Deepak Gone said: “We are happy the sale has been completed after long delays partly due to the current ongoing pandemic. We wish the new owners all the best.”