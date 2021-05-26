North Lincs among lowest smoking cessation rates

UK counties with the highest success rate.

Over the last year, searches for ‘how to quit smoking’ have increased by 15 percent.

With the public being more health conscious than ever, the latest data from Public Health England, collated by Vape Club ahead of the WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2021 on Bank Holiday Monday (May 31), reveals a detailed look at where smoking remains an issue and to what extent areas across England have achieved smoking cessation − their ‘quit rate’.

According to the latest data from PHE's Local Tobacco Control Profiles, North Lincolnshire is among the top 10 areas in the UK with the least successful areas for smoking cessation, with a total quit rate of 0.12 percent compared with the England average of 1.81 percent.

Brent, Barking and Dagenham, and Havering have been found to have the lowest successful smoking quit rates in England over lockdown, with a quit rate of less than 0.1 percent. This is over 20 times lower than the England average of 1.81 percent.

Two further London boroughs, Sutton and Redbridge, also feature among the ten lowest quit rate areas, according to the latest data from Public Health England's 2019/20 Local Tobacco Control Profiles.

With World No Tobacco Day’s campaign this year being ‘Commit to Quit’ following a surge of interest in lockdown, experts urge the public to commit to smoking cessation.