Not got a New Year’s resolution yet? Here are three suggestions from a Lincolnshire health body ...

Stop smoking ... one of three New Year's resolutions suggested by NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

NHS Lincolnshire CCG is encouraging county residents to put wellbeing at the top of their list of personal goals for the year ahead.

It invites them to: boost their physical and mental health through exercise, stop smoking, and cut down on sugar in their food and drink.

People who do regular physical activity have lower risks of coronary heart disease, strokes, and type 2 diabetes, the CCG says.

“After the winter festivities, we often feel a bit out of shape if we eat or drink too much,” a spokesman said.

“It’s not just physical health that can suffer, your mental health can also be affected. The good news is both can be boosted through exercise, which can help boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing your risk of stress and depression.”

Residents are encouraged to try to be active daily and aim to achieve at least 150 minutes of exercise over a week.

Saying so long to cigarettes is the ‘single best thing’ a smoker can do for their health, the CCG says.

“Half of all long-term smokers die early from smoking-related diseases, including heart disease, lung cancer and chronic bronchitis,” the spokesman said.

Residents interested in stopping smoking can contact their GP practice for support, or alternatively visit the NHS Smokefree website (www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/) or call the Smokefree National Helpline on 0300 123 1044.

Too much sugar, the CCG says, can lead to weight gain, which increases the risk of long-term health conditions.

As such, it advises cutting down on sugary fizzy drinks by substituting them for water, lower-fat milks, or sugar-free, diet and no-added-sugar alternatives.

“Some packaging uses a colour-coded system that makes it easy to choose foods that are lower in sugar, salt and fat,” the spokesman said. “Look for more ‘greens’ and ‘ambers’ and fewer ‘reds’ in your shopping basket.”