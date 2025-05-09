Nurse Steve Spencer champions the importance of his profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ophthalmology nurse in Lincolnshire is celebrating the life-changing differences being made to people and their communities by those in his profession.

Ahead of International Nurses Day (12 May) Steve Spencer, a Nurse at Newmedica Lincolnshire, says he is proud of the contributions made by the men and women who work in specialised settings such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home-health agencies

Every year, this awareness day is held on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, recognising the skill, dedication and impact of nurses.

Steve said: “We are not just care givers – we are leaders, educators, advocates, innovators. Whatever stage we’re are at in our career, our role is powerful.

Newmedica Lincolnshire nurse, Steve Spencer

“Nurses are changing patients’ lives for the better every single day. The breadth of our experience gives us an essential insight into the importance of treating everyone as an individual with their own particular needs.

“I feel proud to be working with such exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues who serve the people in their community with the highest level of professionalism.”

Newmedica Lincolnshire is based at Grimsby, Brigg, and Lincoln, and provides care for NHS and private patients, while also assisting the NHS in reducing its waiting lists.

It is supporting International Nurses Day by highlighting the role the profession plays in improving health systems and ensuring better outcomes for communities.

Steve added: “Nurses’ roles have changed a lot over the years, but the fundamentals of helping people, which in turn strengthens communities, has never changed.

“The patients I see inspire me each and every day. They are from all sorts of backgrounds, but what links them together is the importance of their sight to them. It’s the sense that people value the most.

“Their sight gives them independence, enables them to see their children or grandchildren grow up, lets them pursue the most interesting jobs and hobbies, and helps them to enjoy life to the fullest.

“By keeping this in mind, and by keeping patients and their loved ones at the centre of the treatment we provide, my colleagues and I continue to provide a high-quality level of commitment to health and wellness for everyone we see.”

Newmedica Lincolnshire is owned and led by consultant ophthalmologists Mr Bataung Mokete, Professor Bernard Chang, Mr Owen Stewart, Professor Richard Gale, and Mr Edward Ridyard alongside Operations Director Helen Labrom.

It offers a range of ophthalmology services, including Cataract Surgery, YAG Laser, Oculoplastics, Glaucoma, and Medical Retina.

At Newmedica, the clinic nurses work alongside ophthalmologists and optometrists to provide patients with the most advanced eye care.

Further information about the Lincolnshire centre is available at:

or by calling 01472 806806.