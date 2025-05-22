Occupational therapists play vital role in Lincolnshire’s General Practices, enhancing patient care and reducing NHS pressures

As the demand for holistic and preventative healthcare grows, occupational therapists (OTs) are proving to be indispensable members of general practice teams across Lincolnshire.

Their expertise in helping patients manage daily activities, recover from illness, and live independently is transforming community healthcare—relieving pressure on GPs and reducing unnecessary hospital admissions.

Occupational therapists work alongside doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to support patients with physical, mental, or social challenges. By focusing on practical solutions—such as adaptive equipment, home modifications, and personalised rehabilitation plans—OTs empower patients to regain independence and improve their quality of life.

Key Benefits of OTs in General Practice:

Early Intervention: OTs identify and address functional difficulties before they escalate, preventing crises and reducing hospital readmissions.

Mental Health Support: They assist patients with anxiety, depression, or long-term conditions by promoting coping strategies and meaningful routines.

Chronic Disease Management: OTs help patients with conditions like arthritis, COPD, or dementia maintain independence, easing the burden on carers and healthcare services.

Workplace & Vocational Rehabilitation: They support patients in returning to work or adapting their roles after injury or illness.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Sam Derby, a Specialist Primary Care Occupational Therapist in the Sleaford/Grantham area shares his perspective: “Being embedded within general practice means I can support patients right from the start—whether it’s helping someone with arthritis stay active, advising on home adaptations after a fall, or supporting a young adult navigating anxiety. Occupational therapy bridges the gap between medical care and everyday life, helping people function well at home and in their communities. The difference it makes is incredible, not just for patients but for the whole healthcare team".

Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care System (ICS) has recognised the value of OTs in primary care, with several practices now integrating them into multidisciplinary teams. This shift aligns with the NHS Long Term Plan’s emphasis on community-based care and prevention.

About Occupational Therapy in Primary Care:

Occupational therapists are allied health professionals who help people overcome barriers to daily living. In general practice, they bridge the gap between clinical treatment and real-world functioning, supporting patients of all ages with physical, cognitive, or mental health challenges.