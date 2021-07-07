Official opening of state-of-the-art MRI suite in Grimsby

The new £8 million MRI suite at Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital (DPoW) will be officially opened today.

The state-of-the-art facility has doubled the Trust’s scanning capacity at DPoW, and will allow specialist clinicians to see them more quickly, diagnose any issues and begin treatment.

Contractors Hobson Porter handed the building back to the Trust in late April to allow training on the new equipment to begin, and the Trust has already welcomed its first patients.

Chief executive Dr Peter Reading said: “I am delighted that our new MRI suite is now complete and we’re able to offer a vastly improved service to our communities.

“Our previous scanner was 15 years old and we often had to bring in a mobile scanner to site to help to meet demand.

“With these two new Phillips scanners permanently on site we will be able to see patients more quickly, reduce waiting times and get them the diagnosis they need to be able to start treatment.

“We know how important it is for patients to be treated close to home wherever possible, so I’m particularly pleased that this facility will allow us to perform a far wider range of specialist scans, allowing us to treat patients locally who would previously have had to travel in order to access these services.”

The new suite has separate areas for outpatients attending hospital for appointments and those who have been admitted for treatment, as well as specialist visual equipment to help put children and those who are anxious or nervous at their ease.

Chairman of the Trust Board Terry Moran added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Health Tree Foundation [the official charity of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust] and all those who donated towards their IMAGE (Improving MRI at Grimsby for Everyone) appeal.

“The £55,000 raised has been used to install equipment which will allow patients to personalise their MRI experience and make them feel as comfortable as possible.

“Some of our very anxious or claustrophobic patients have struggled in the past to complete their scans and in some extreme cases, patients need a general anaesthetic in order to get the images we need.

“This technology allows them to choose a video that will be projected above them during their scan – such as a beach, rainforest or desert – to help give them a focus and relax during the examination.

“The money has also enabled us to install mood lighting in the room and, again, it’s the patient who chooses the colour, which also helps put them at ease.

“It may sound like a small thing but it can make a huge difference to how comfortable our patients feel.”

HTF charity manager Clare Woodard said: “Our aim is to ensure that when patients come into our hospitals they come into a comfortable and welcoming environment and that the best equipment is available.

“We work closely with our clinical teams to ensure that your donations are used effectively and in a way which will make a real difference to patients.