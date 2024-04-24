One NK: wellbeing event a wondrous success
Last week saw the launch of a new ‘Health Hub’ at Better’s One NK leisure centre in North Hykeham.
Thought to be the first service of its kind in Lincolnshire, the Hub brings a variety of health resources to a familiar community setting, making services such as blood pressure checks, physiotherapy and pulmonary rehabilitation more accessible to the public.
The project is the result of a partnership between health-related bodies including Better Leisure, Lincolnshire NHS Community Pulmonary Rehab, Lincolnshire NHS Community Cardiac Rehab, One You Lincolnshire and Great Northern Physiotherapy.
Around 250 people attended the event along with councillors Richard Wright, Tony Mabbott and Gina Johnson-Hirt. Free ‘taster’ activities and talks included physiotherapy for osteo-arthritis, Shiatsu, chair-based exercise, and the menopause.
In addition, twenty-seven visitors underwent an assessment from the Better Healthwise team (where people with ongoing health challenges are referred for tailored exercise).
One NK is run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the 'Better' brand. The organisation is committed to supporting the wellbeing of local communities.