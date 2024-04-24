One NK: wellbeing event a wondrous success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week saw the launch of a new ‘Health Hub’ at Better’s One NK leisure centre in North Hykeham.

Thought to be the first service of its kind in Lincolnshire, the Hub brings a variety of health resources to a familiar community setting, making services such as blood pressure checks, physiotherapy and pulmonary rehabilitation more accessible to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is the result of a partnership between health-related bodies including Better Leisure, Lincolnshire NHS Community Pulmonary Rehab, Lincolnshire NHS Community Cardiac Rehab, One You Lincolnshire and Great Northern Physiotherapy.

The launch of the new Health Hub at One NK

Around 250 people attended the event along with councillors Richard Wright, Tony Mabbott and Gina Johnson-Hirt. Free ‘taster’ activities and talks included physiotherapy for osteo-arthritis, Shiatsu, chair-based exercise, and the menopause.

In addition, twenty-seven visitors underwent an assessment from the Better Healthwise team (where people with ongoing health challenges are referred for tailored exercise).