Opinion: Tackling glaucoma waiting lists in Lincolnshire

Sight-saving clinics in Lincolnshire are calling for more transparency around ophthalmology waiting lists to ensure glaucoma patients have easier access to vital care.

Newmedica which has clinics in Brigg, Lincoln and Grimsby and provides NHS and private ophthalmology services, says that providers of eye care services should publish waiting times for first appointments and follow-ups, as recommended by Healthwatch, the independent consumer champion for health and social care in England.

The clinics state that without transparency, there can sometimes be an uneven distribution of healthcare services and resources, leading to variations in access and quality of care for patients depending on where they live.

Coinciding with Glaucoma Awareness Week (30 June to 6 July), the clinics are also reminding people of the importance of regular eye tests with an optometrist, at least every two years, to ensure signs of glaucoma are picked up early.

Often described as the ‘silent thief of sight’ due to its gradual onset, glaucoma is symptomless, meaning that only an eye health professional can test for it and detect it.

Over time, the condition causes pressure to build on the optic nerve, resulting in damage that can lead to blindness if left untreated – but the condition can be successfully managed if detected early.

According to the RNIB, 3,940 people in Lincolnshire are estimated to be living with glaucoma. This is expected to rise to 4,570 by 2032.

Mr Edward Ridyard, consultant ophthalmologist at Newmedica’s Lincolnshire clinics, said: “Serious eye conditions such as glaucoma need timely treatment and regular follow-up to prevent avoidable sight loss.

“Reforms are necessary, so we aim to collaborate with NHS decision-makers to make patient-centred decisions, commission new services and reduce exclusion criteria.

“The government should commission glaucoma and wet age-related macular degeneration services so that patients can choose providers of services that have shorter wait times and more convenient follow-ups.”

In addition to Newmedica Lincolnshire’s calls, the Royal College of Ophthalmology has highlighted that patients are stuck on hidden waiting lists for years, with more people waiting for ophthalmology follow-up appointments than any other specialty.

Newmedica Lincolnshire is owned and led by consultant ophthalmologists Professor Bernard Chang, Professor Richard Gale, Mr Bataung Mokete, Mr Edward Ridyard and Mr Owen Stewart alongside Operations Director, Michelle Cady, who provide clinical leadership and care for people in the community.

The clinic offers a range of ophthalmology services, including cataract surgery, YAG laser treatment and oculoplastics.