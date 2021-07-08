Pedal powered couple raise funds for local hospice

Jo Price.

Jo Price, 51, and husband Stephen, 60, pedalled their way across the Morecambe Bay coastline along the Bay Cycle Way to raise funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare where Jo works as an Advanced Assistant on the Inpatient Unit.

Jo said: “We cycled from the Isle of Walney on the south west coast of Cumbria and finished at Glasson Dock in Lancashire four days later – it certainly was a tough challenge!

“The second day was the hardest. It was incredibly hot and 15 miles were uphill. I broke down as the challenge seemed too big for me and almost gave up.

Stephen Price.

“Although I was in pain and struggling, I reminded myself that it was nothing compared to what our patients and their families go through. Messages of love and encouragement from my colleagues gave me the push I needed to power through and keep going.”

Jo and Stephen took on the challenge in memory of Jo’s Dad, Michael Drewery, who was cared for at Lindsey Lodge five years ago, and they have raised a further £250 for the Burringham Road based charity with their cycling challenge, bringing their total to more than £3,000.

The 29-year old charity provides free of charge specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Jo added: “It’s a privilege to work at Lindsey Lodge, and deliver care to local patients and their families. We wanted to push ourselves and raise money for a very deserving cause.”

Lindsey Lodge fundraiser Selina Doyle said: “Jo, Stephen and even their grandson Logan are huge Lindsey Lodge supporters and are often fundraising for us and between them they have already raised over £3,000 - it’s fantastic to see how dedicated they all are.

“On behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge I’d like to say a big thank you and well done to them for their latest challenge!”