People with diabetes in Lincolnshire invited to ‘vital’ online educational event

United Through Diabetes is a virtual conference designed to provide up-to-date education, top tips for managing diabetes, and inspirational sessions to help people living with all types of diabetes and their family and friends.

Designed to bridge the gap between healthcare professionals and people living with the condition, this week’s free-to-attend webinars coincide with the week in which the international diabetes community marked World Diabetes Day on Sunday, November 14.

Diabetes Professional Care, the UK’s leading event for diabetes healthcare professionals, is staging the online conference in partnership with the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation (DRWF) charity.

One upcoming webinar, on Thursday, November 18 at 7pm, will look at ‘The 15 essential diabetes checks: What they are and why you should have them’.

DPC Founder Maggie Meer said: “As a person who lives with type 2 diabetes, I recognise how crucial it is to keep people with diabetes informed of all the latest developments from within the field of diabetes, particularly when you consider the impact the pandemic has had on people living with diabetes.

“We’re giving people with diabetes a front row seat to our programme which has been designed by people living with diabetes and our expert line up of healthcare professionals.

“We all have the same aim – to empower attendees so they feel they can take their health into their own hands. They need to know what new treatments are available and how they might benefit from them, and to give them the confidence to stand up and ask the questions they previously may have been too scared to ask their GP or diabetes nurse.

“The whole event is entirely free as I firmly believe that, to create real, positive changes, diabetes education must be free to access, no matter what.”

The webinars, which can be viewed on demand here, include:

○ 100 years of diabetes research – Past, present and future

○ Sick day rules, flu jabs, COVID-19 and managing diabetes during the wintertime

○ Living with diabetes as a young person and family.

United Through Diabetes follows DPC 2021, a two-day, CPD-accredited conference for healthcare professionals working within the field of diabetes.