Petition set up in memory of Boston-area woman passes 10,000 signature mark

A petition set up in memory of a woman from the Boston area, calling for face-to-face consultations for all GP appointments, has passed the 10,000 signature mark.

The campaign was launched following the tragic death of Laura Barlow, of Sibsey.

Laura – a hospital worker and mother-of-three – died from cancer in February, aged just 33.

In October of last year, Laura contacted her GP practice after suffering severe stomach pains and finding blood in her stool, her family say.

The late Laura Barlow, of Sibsey, with husband Mike.

They say she was diagnosed, over the phone, with endometriosis – a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body. Painkillers were prescribed and a referral was made to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

At the start of December, she was told she would not be seen at the hospital until the end of January, her family says.

However, as Laura’s condition worsened, she ended up being taken to hospital before this date – on more than one occasion.

Eventually, she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. This was mid-January, just weeks before her death on February 5.

Mike and Laura had been together for just over four years. They married in April 2023.

Her family argue that if she had received a face-to-face appointment in October, the misdiagnosis may not have taken place. This, they say, may not have saved her life, but it could have given them more time together.

Laura’s widower Mike, 52, also a hospital worker, said: “I don’t want people going through what we have been through. It’s got to stop.”

Of the difference a face-to-face appointment would have made in Laura’s case, he said: “They would have seen how much pain she was in, they would have told her to go to A&E. There, they would have done tests there and then.”

A NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board spokesman said: “GP practices are currently contracted to offer a mix of face-to-face, telephone and online appointments, with practices assessing need and urgency to use the best approach for the patient.

“Patients already have a choice of what type of appointment they would prefer, and all practices should consider a patient’s preferences for face-to-face care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary.

“In Lincolnshire, most appointments are delivered face-to-face, whilst patients also benefit from the flexibility and convenience of telephone and online appointments.”

Mike says Laura was not asked her preference and would not have known that she could express one.

“They need to spread the word,” he said. “She didn’t know. I didn’t know. No one knows. I have been telling people ‘when you phone up, you want that face-to-face appointment, you don’t want to be diagnosed over the phone’.”

Find the petition at tinyurl.com/LauraBarlow