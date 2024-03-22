Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young children are more vulnerable to coughs, colds and infections because their immune systems are still developing. That means they tend to become ill more often than adults and take longer to recover, particularly during the winter when a large number of common illnesses are circulating.

Although it can be worrying when a child becomes poorly, the vast majority of childhood illnesses can be managed at home using over-the-counter medicines available from a pharmacist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are therefore encouraged to visit their local pharmacy first when their children become ill – and be prepared by taking a pharmacist’s advice on available remedies.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, GP and Interim Medical Director for the ICB, said:

“Childhood illness can be very stressful for parents, especially those with very young children who aren’t able to articulate exactly what is wrong with them.

“In almost all cases, parents can manage their child’s illnesses at home with over-the-counter medication that may ease symptoms, plenty of rest, fluids and TLC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If your child has symptoms that worry you or that you haven’t seen before, a pharmacist may be able to offer advice. If you remain concerned, you should take your child to see a GP.

“If your child becomes ill in the night there is information available online at www.nhs.uk or you can visit 111 online if you need urgent medical advice but it’s not a life-threatening emergency”.

The following tips from Lincolnshire ICB may help your child cope with the symptoms associated with a range of childhood illnesses: