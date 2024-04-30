Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young children are more vulnerable to coughs, colds and infections because their immune systems are still developing. That means they tend to become ill more often than adults and take longer to recover, particularly during the winter when a large number of common illnesses are circulating.

Although it can be worrying when a child becomes poorly, the vast majority of winter illnesses can be managed at home using over-the-counter medicines available from a pharmacist. Parents are therefore encouraged to visit their local pharmacy first when their children become ill – and be prepared by taking a pharmacist’s advice on available remedies.

Childhood illness can be very stressful for parents, especially those with very young children who aren’t able to articulate exactly what is wrong with them.

In almost all cases, parents can manage their child’s illnesses at home with over-the-counter medication that may ease symptoms, plenty of rest, fluids and TLC. If your child has symptoms that worry you or that you haven’t seen before, a pharmacist may be able to offer advice.

If your child becomes ill in the night there is information available online at www.nhs.uk or you can contact NHS 111 online or call 111 if you need urgent medical advice but it’s not a life-threatening emergency.

Pharmacies may also be able to offer treatment and some prescription medicine for some conditions, without you needing to see a GP (this is called Pharmacy First). Conditions they can treat as part of Pharmacy First are:

· earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

· impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

· infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

· shingles (aged 18 years and over)

· sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

· sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

· urinary tract infections or UTIs (women aged 16 to 64 years)

If you go to a pharmacy with one of these conditions, the pharmacist will offer you advice, treatment or refer you to a GP or other healthcare professional if needed.

They will then update your GP health record.