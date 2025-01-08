Pharmacy review in Lincolnshire needs your input

People can now give their views on the future shape of pharmacy services in Lincolnshire. Photo: LCC

Residents are being invited to give their views on where pharmacies should be located and what services they ought to provide.

A two-month consultation is now underway after a review of pharmacy provision in Lincolnshire and the public are being asked their opinions on whether the locations, accessibility and services provided by pharmacies are adequate - both now, and for the future.

All Health and Wellbeing Boards are required to produce a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) at least every three years. This is to ensure the best decisions about pharmacy services are made for the people of Lincolnshire.

Councillor Sue Woolley, Executive County Councillor for NHS Liaison and Community Engagement, and chairman of the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “The feedback we receive from the public will help us put together our next Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment.

“Pharmacies, often known as ‘chemists’ provide lots of different and important services and this review makes sure that they provide what our residents want and need, and that they’re in the right places.

“Residents and interested groups can have their say on the draft PNA on the link below and make their views known.”

The consultation runs between January 6 and March 8 2025 on the Let’s Talk Lincolnshire platform at https://www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/pharmaceutical-needs-assessment-2025

An Executive Summary can be found on pages 12 to 14 in the draft PNA document, and the conclusion statements can be found on pages 164 to 165.

For help with reading the draft Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment and completing the questionnaire, contact Healthwatch Lincolnshire on 01205 820892 or [email protected].

Should you require the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment questionnaire in an alternative format, contact [email protected].

All information supplied is strictly confidential, held securely and will not be passed on to any third party.