Phoebe still smiling following major surgery

​It’s fair to say that nine-year-old Phoebe Roberts has seen more than her fair share of hospitals in her young life.

​Phoebe Roberts, 9, was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and had her first surgery when she was just three days old and was not expected to even walk.

But she has defied all the odds and has even been taking part in ballet lessons at Dance 10 in Horncastle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Phoebe underwent a pioneering but risky ten-hour operation to help straighten her spine and remove and then re-align her ribs at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and then another to remove part of her spine and discs, as well as removing another rib to access the correct part of her spine.

Phoebe and mum Rebecca met Jon Richardson in Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Phoebe then faced eight weeks in traction, using a halo with weights added as part of a pulley system to slowly stretch her spine into a straighter position, in preparation for yet another surgery on June 27 to insert a rod and four screws into her back.

"She’s bionic now though with all the metal in her,” Rebecca said, “This was a high risk surgery and the doctors said there was a chance she could be paralysed, but she's defied the odds yet again.

"The doctors were so pleased with how she was healing that we could go home on the Friday, three days later.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebecca said that Phoebe had taken all of her surgeries and time in hospital like a warrior, and that what she hadn’t liked the most was having her adhesive dressings changed on her surgery scars!

Phoebe with her mum Rebecca and dogs Chief (left) and Clio (right).

"All those surgeries she’s had and being poked and prodded – and she didn’t like the plasters being taken off!” Rebecca laughed.

During her many weeks in traction in hospital, Phoebe continued with hospital school for an hour of lessons a day, but she said she got very bored.

During this time, the Horncastle News appealed to the public to send Phoebe get well cards – and she received more than 50 cards, post cards, and other gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was even able to continue some ballet classes, practicing her arm movements, thanks to Jacqui Boddy providing online video classes for her.

Phoebe with her dozens of cards sent while she was in hospital.

"It was really nice for the other kids to see Phoebe and she loved doing the classes,” she said, “She did as much as she could and we’re all looking forward to having her back, it’s not same without her and she’s always smiling.”

One highlight for Phoebe during her time in hospital was meeting comedian Jon Richardson, a patron of Sheffield Children's Hospital – and he even joined in one of Phoebe’s online ballet classes!

Now, as Phoebe continues with physiotherapy, there’s every chance she could lead a normal life, including returning to school at Coningsby St Michael’s primary school full-time in September and starting ballet classes at Dance 10 in Horncastle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She may need further surgery on her hip, but for now, Phoebe is enjoying being back at home with her family and two dogs, Chief and Clio.

Phoebe Roberts at home.

The family are now trying to enjoy some normality too, as for all these months, Rebecca would stay in the hospital with Phoebe during the week Monday to Friday and then go home to their other children on the weekend while Mark took his turn staying with Phoebe.