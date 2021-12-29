No Caption ABCDE EMN-211223-111853001

Phoebe Roberts, from Tattershall, was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus (a build up of fluid on the brain), and had her first surgery when she was just three days old and was not expected to even walk.

But walk she did by the time she was three years old, and also takes part in dancing lessons at Dance10 Dance Studio in Horncastle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Phoebe was in desperate need of a new wheelchair, an electric one, as the manual wheelchair is difficult for her to use but as she was not eligible for one on the NHS, her family embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise the £8,500 needed to purchase Phoebe’s new electric wheelchair themselves.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211223-111843001

And incredibly, thanks to the generosity of the community who have held fundraising events and private donations, they reached their fundraising total in less than a month.

Her mum Rebecca said: “Phoebe is so happy she’s got her new wheelchair, she’s already been down the shops in it to show everyone and it’s already made such a difference to her independence.

“It was her Christmas wish to get her new wheelchair before Christmas, and now it’s come true and she’s so happy.”

Phoebe, who also lives with her dad Mark, sister Kaitlyn and brother Oliver, has further challenges ahead of her, as she has scoliosis and will need three risky surgeries in the spring, which could leave her paralysed from the waist down.

But she also has a new family member to lend a hand - or should that be paw - as the family have now taken on German Shepherd puppy Clio, who will be trained up to become an assistance dog for Phoebe as she gets older.