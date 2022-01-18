Physical activity is vital for healthy body and mind - a column by Jane Marshall, director of Strategy, People and Partnerships, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Physical activity has great potential to enhance our wellbeing.

There are many reasons why physical activity is good for your body, and we know that physical activity is also beneficial for our minds too.

It can help people manage the symptoms of depression and anxiety, but it also relieves stress, improves memory and sleep, and boosts your overall mood.

The Department of Health recommends that adults should aim to be active daily and complete 2.5 hours of moderate intensity activity over a week – the equivalent of 30 minutes five times a week. Being active doesn’t have to mean doing sport or going to the gym.

Even brisk walking increases our mental alertness, energy and mood.

Research suggests that doing physical activity outdoors has greater positive effects on wellbeing compared to physical activity indoors.

In Lincolnshire, we are blessed with a vast amount of space and beautiful scenery.

Why not use your spare time as an opportunity to get outdoors, either by yourself or with your friends and family, and spend time enjoying nature?

Active Lincolnshire has created Think Active Support Groups, providing free physical activity sessions for people living with low-level mental illness or with a history of poor mental health.

Details on how to register and more information on the sessions can be found at www.activelincolnshire.com/get-involved/programmes/think-active.

There are also lots of local community groups offering activities that could help boost your mental wellbeing by being active. Take a look at www.lincolnshire.connecttosupport.org or www.lincsshine.co.uk for more details.

I am always inspired by the innovative ways people in local areas get active!

If you are struggling with low mood, anxiety or stress, it is important that you reach out for support.

Share it with someone, whether that be family, friends or a professional.

Lincolnshire has a mental health helpline that is available 24/7 on 0800 001 4331.

The Lincolnshire Here4You advice line, which offers emotional wellbeing and mental health advice for young people and their families, is also open 24/7 on 0800 234 6342.