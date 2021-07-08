Hospital staff who took part in the 24-hour cycle with Steven Smith, Funeral Services Operative with Frank Wood Funeralcare on the bike and funeral director Sarah Northdurft.

PICTURES: Let's hear it for teams who cycled 24 hours to buy therapy dog for Skegness hospital ward

Staff at Skegness Hospital are overjoyed with the response to a 24-hour cycle to buy a therapy dog for the end-of-life and rehabilitation ward.

Twenty-four members of the hospital team and six from Frank Wood Funeralcare took turns on an exercise bike in the hospital corridor to raise funds.

They need £3,000 to buy the therapy and have already raised more than £1250. They have also received an offer of sponsorship for the dog from Digby's Pets & Aquatics of Skegness

These pictures show just some of the staff who took part.

1. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal

Sarah Johnson began the cycle at 7am on Wednesday.

2. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal

Staff nurse Victoria Smith organised the cycle with Frank Wood Funeralcare.

3. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal

Vince Walker who works in healthcare takes his turn.

4. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal

Holly Bowler takes her turn.

