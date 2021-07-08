PICTURES: Let's hear it for teams who cycled 24 hours to buy therapy dog for Skegness hospital ward

Twenty-four members of the hospital team and six from Frank Wood Funeralcare took turns on an exercise bike in the hospital corridor to raise funds.

They need £3,000 to buy the therapy and have already raised more than £1250. They have also received an offer of sponsorship for the dog from Digby's Pets & Aquatics of Skegness

These pictures show just some of the staff who took part.

For the full story see next Wednesday's Skegness Standard newspapers.

To make a donation visit here.

*Watch video of staff during the 24-hour cycle by visiting this link: UPDATE: Nearly £1,260 raised in 24-hour bikeathon to buy therapy dog for Skegness Hospital end-of-life ward

1. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal Sarah Johnson began the cycle at 7am on Wednesday. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal Staff nurse Victoria Smith organised the cycle with Frank Wood Funeralcare. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal Vince Walker who works in healthcare takes his turn. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. Skegness Hospital Therapy Dog Appeal Holly Bowler takes her turn. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo