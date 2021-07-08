PICTURES: Let's hear it for teams who cycled 24 hours to buy therapy dog for Skegness hospital ward
Staff at Skegness Hospital are overjoyed with the response to a 24-hour cycle to buy a therapy dog for the end-of-life and rehabilitation ward.
Twenty-four members of the hospital team and six from Frank Wood Funeralcare took turns on an exercise bike in the hospital corridor to raise funds.
They need £3,000 to buy the therapy and have already raised more than £1250. They have also received an offer of sponsorship for the dog from Digby's Pets & Aquatics of Skegness
These pictures show just some of the staff who took part.
For the full story see next Wednesday's Skegness Standard newspapers.
To make a donation visit here.
*Watch video of staff during the 24-hour cycle by visiting this link: UPDATE: Nearly £1,260 raised in 24-hour bikeathon to buy therapy dog for Skegness Hospital end-of-life ward