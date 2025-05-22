Pilgrim hospital awarded £23 million to make energy efficiency upgrades

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, has been awarded £23 million to make energy infrastructure improvements and clean power upgrades as part of the latest round of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will pay for a range of measures including an electrically powered heating and hot water system across the site. This will help to reduce the hospital’s reliance on fossil fuels for energy and will significantly improve the critical infrastructure across the site.

The scheme is delivered by Salix on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Parkhill, Group Chief Estates and Facilities Officer at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, said: “Achieving the national green agenda begins with action at a local level.

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

"This funding brings us closer to achieving our net-zero target by 2040, while also reinforcing our commitment to provide modern and more energy efficient environments for our patients and staff.

“By significantly reducing carbon emissions and lowering our reliance on fossil fuels, we’re investing in a more sustainable future for Boston. We are also working on future bids for our other hospital sites across Lincolnshire."

This investment in Boston will build on the multi-million pound works to create the new Emergency Department, where the hospital has already embraced greener technology and become more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salix Director of Public Sector Decarbonisation, Ian Rodger, said: “We have no time to stand still when talking about climate change and reducing our carbon emissions is key.

“This funding will not only help the hospital site achieve its net zero ambitions, but it will make the buildings better and more comfortable for the patients, staff and everyone who uses them.”

The Group worked closely with the Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) to develop its plans for the future and the application for funding.

Marcus Ballard, CEF Project Manager, said. "The CEF were extremely pleased to be asked by the Group to lead on the development of their PSDS Salix application and subsequent procurement. Working closely with the Group and CEF framework contracting companies, the Group has chosen a solution that has created an innovative carbon reduction project to benefit the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike added: “Being successful in this funding application will enable us to make massive progress towards the national target of the NHS being the world’s first net zero national health service. The plan is to be net zero by 2040 for the emissions we control directly.

“This funding really is going to help us progress towards a cleaner, healthier future – and doing so in a way that benefits the whole community.”